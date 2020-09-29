Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina expressed shock over the gangrape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. Kohli and Raina called for justice for the teenage victim, who succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi on September 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The victim, reportedly, a Dalit woman, was allegedly gangraped and tortured by four upper-caste men on September 14. She had been initially admitted at a district hospital severely injured and was later shifted to New Delhi. Saina Nehwal also tweeted on the incident and called for all culprits to be hanged. Hathras Gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rekha Sharma, Ajay Kumar Lallu & Other Leaders Mourn the Death of the 19-Year-Old Girl Who Was Gangraped by 4 Men in UP.

The victim was brutally tortured with her tongue allegedly cut-off and spinal cord severely injured among all other injuries. She was shifted to Delhi on Monday but sadly died a day later after succumbing to her injuries. Kohli tweeted “What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.” Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Suresh Raina also was pained to hear it. He wrote: “A girl from UP was tortured & gang raped at #Hathras has lost her life today. We need to take strict actions against the culprits.This needs to stop NOW, our women deserve every right to go outside without any fear.”

Saina Nehwal, on the other, called for the culprits to be hanged. “Really frustrating and heartbreaking ..#Hathras” she wrote.

The incident has sparked massive protest and outrage in Uttar Pradesh. Many celebrities have also joined the chorus on social media in demanding justice for the teenager with calls for justice trending on Twitter. All four accused have been accused and charged with gangrape and attempt to murder.

