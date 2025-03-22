Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals from Delhi for their involvement in a significant MBA admission scam targeting candidates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHCET).

According to a press release, the arrests occurred on March 21, 2025, following a complaint that revealed the gang was misleading candidates by promising to increase their exam scores through illegal means.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cybercrime Control: Over 2.5 Lakh Fraudulent SIM Cards and 2.34 Lakh Mobile IMEI Handsets Blocked in State, Says Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham.

As per the release, "The accused allegedly stole data from registered candidates and contacted them, claiming they could manipulate the examination system to secure high percentiles necessary for admission into prestigious institutions. Reports indicate that the fraudsters demanded payments ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh in exchange for these services."

The release noted, "The scam came to light when candidates began reporting unsolicited calls from individuals promising inflated scores. A complaint filed by Abhishek Joshi, associated with "Eduspark," highlighted how candidates were approached with offers that included specific district preferences for applications."

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025: State's Rich Culture, Knowledge and Art Enhanced Prestige of India, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Investigations revealed that the gang used WhatsApp for communication and made audio and video calls to victims across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Following technical analysis of the mobile numbers linked to the suspects, the police were able to trace and apprehend them in Mehrauli, in south Delhi.

During the operation, law enforcement seized several devices including five Apple mobile phones, a MacBook, Bluetooth headphones, and a pen drive containing evidence related to the scam. The case has been registered under various sections of cheating and the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai's police leadership commended the efforts of their team in uncovering this elaborate scheme aimed at exploiting vulnerable students seeking higher education opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)