Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the Nagpur violence case.

Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nagpur, confirmed the arrest.

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation. The situation is back to normalcy as the curfew imposed in several areas was lifted.

The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation.

"Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formed a committee of its party leaders to visit Nagpur and meet residents of areas that were affected by the recent violence that broke out over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare who is part of the delegation criticized the BJP on Saturday over the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that the incident occurred because both the central and state governments did not pay attention.

Speaking to ANI, Thakare said, "Such incidents had not happened in Nagpur before this. Maharastra Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal has given a few leaders of the Congress to find out the reasons behind the Nagpur incident. Secondly, we have to make sure that peace is restored."

"Nagpur is a peaceful city. Some people tried to ignite it. We think that this incident happened because the central and the state government of Maharashtra did not pay attention. The police did not take time action," Thakare said.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked. (ANI)

