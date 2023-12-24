Mumbai, December 24: One person was killed and two others were left injured after an unidentified miscreant opened fire on them in the Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday. "A total of 10 rounds were fired by an unidentified miscreant in the Azad Gali of Chunabhatti," police said. Police said that injured victims in the firing were immediately taken to Sion Hospital for treatment; however, one person succumbed to his injuries. Firing in Mumbai: Shooting in Mazagaon Area by Unidentified Person Sparks Panic, No Casualty Reported.

Chunabhatti Firing

The police said that the search for the unidentified miscreant is ongoing. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)