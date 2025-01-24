Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday confirmed that the death toll in the Maharashtra Ordnance Factory blast has risen to eight.

He paid respects to those who lost their lives in the blast in the ordnance factory in Bhandara by observing a one-minute silence in the course of an event.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut Takes Dig at Eknath Shinde, Claims Rift in Shiv Sena, Says 'Maharashtra Will Have Third Deputy CM'.

"A big blast has occurred in the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara. In the incident, eight people have died and seven are injured, as per preliminary information," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, paid condolences to the family members of the workers who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Maharashtra's Bhandara.

Also Read | 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 28.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.

The district administration is involved in the rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance.

A blast took place at the ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar Bhandara this morning. As per Collector Bhandara, Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed during the blast. The cause of which is yet to be ascertained. Upon receiving information about the blast in the factory, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "This is the failure of the Modi government."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)