Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) The partially burnt body of an unidentified woman has been found in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body on a roadside in Ambernath township here on Monday and alerted the police, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The police rushed to the spot and found the body of the woman, around 25 to 30 years of age, clad in a red dress with the face and head burnt, he said.

It is suspected that the woman was murdered and the body was dumped on the roadside and set on fire to destroy evidence of the crime and the victim's identity, the police official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

