New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the efforts of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, asserting that its focus on empowering every section of society has set it apart from the previous Aghadi government.

In an interaction with BJP workers from Maharashtra under the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" initiative, PM Modi stated, "The Mahayuti government is trying to empower every section of the society. This is the difference between our government and the Aghadi government, and people are feeling this difference." He underlined that the people of Maharashtra were highly satisfied with the 2.5 years of tenure under the Mahayuti government. "People want our Government to be in power for the next 5 years. We have felt this across Maharashtra," the Prime Minister added.

During the interaction, PM Modi also praised the tireless efforts of BJP workers, acknowledging their hard work in the run-up to the elections. "For the past several months, all of you have been working for the biggest 'tapasya' of democracy tirelessly. Now the day of the election is very near. It is time for 'siddhi' of the 'sadhna' that you did all these months," he said, stressing the importance of the upcoming days for the party's success.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had expressed confidence in his party's success in the upcoming state assembly elections, aiming for a "hat-trick" victory.

Speaking to the public in Mumbai's Dahisar, Shinde said, "We have been elected twice and now it is the turn of a hat-trick. We have to take the wicket of the opponent and take it with a good majority." He compared the election to a cricket match, where the goal is to win cleanly.

"This was just a trailer, the picture is yet to come, wait and watch what happens, we have to do a hat-trick for the third time and hit a straight sixer," he added.

Shinde also underlined the importance of grassroots engagement. The Maharashtra CM said, "We have to do face-to-face meetings. We have to listen to people and solve their problems. We are ground-level workers." He highlighted the unity within the Mahayuti alliance, claiming strong public support for the upcoming election.

The Chief Minister also defended his government's initiatives, particularly the Ladli Behan Yojana, against opposition criticism. Shinde dismissed claims that the scheme was aimed at "buying women," instead calling it a step towards empowering women and improving their status in society.

The state is set to vote on November 20, with the result to be declared on November 23.(ANI)

