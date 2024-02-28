Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects related to rail, road and irrigation worth more than Rs 4900 crores at Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

He also released benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the program. The Prime Minister also initiated the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra and launched the 'Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana' for OBC category beneficiaries, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi also flagged off two train services. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed before the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and also paid tributes to the son of the soil Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

The Prime Minister remembered the people's blessings when he came for 'Chai par Charcha' in 2014 and also in 2019. He asked for people's blessings once again. He expressed gratitude for the blessings of the mothers and sisters.

Lamenting the leakage in the financial assistance to farmers, tribals and the needy during the previous governments, the Prime Minister highlighted the contrast during today's occasion of disbursal of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi worth Rs 21,000 crores with the push of a button and deemed the gesture as 'Modi ki Guarantee.'

"The poor are getting their deserved share today," PM Modi said.

Underlining the double guarantee of the double engine government in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said that farmers in Maharashtra separately received Rs 3800 crores benefiting about 88 lakh beneficiary farmers across Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister stated that 11 crore farmers of the country have received Rs 3 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of which farmers of Maharashtra have received Rs 30,000 crore and Yavatmal farmers got Rs 900 crore in their accounts.

PM Modi also informed about the increase in FRP of sugarcane to Rs 340 per quintal. He also mentioned the world's biggest scheme for constructing food storage, which was launched recently at the Bharat Mandapam.

"Strengthening of the rural economy is imperative to the creation of Viksit Bharat", the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government's impetus to tackle all the issues faced by the families dwelling in villages by providing them with financial support.

PM gave the example of Nilwande Dam Pariyojana which was completed after 50 years, Krishna Koyna and Tembhu projects and the GosiKhurd project also saw the light of the day after a delay of decades by the current government. Today also 51 projects were dedicated to Vidarbha and Marathwada under 'PM Krishi Sinchai' and 'Baliraja Sanjivini Scheme.'

The Prime Minister dedicated the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya here today. Taking inspiration from the 'Antyodaya' philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya the Prime Minister gave details of projects dedicated to the poor during the last 10 years such as guarantee of free ration and free medical treatment.

Referring to the 'pucca' houses for the poor, the Prime Minister mentioned a scheme for houses for OBC families under which 10 thousand OBC families will get pucca houses that was launched today.

"Modi has not only cared for those who were never cared for but also worshipped them", the Prime Minister remarked, mentioning the Vishwakarma Yojna for artisans and handicrafts men worth Rs 13,000 crores and PM Janman Yojna for tribals worth Rs 23,000 crores.

Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion among other Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and Government of Maharashtra. (ANI)

