Gadchiroli, November 20: Eight people were detained by police after they protested over the inauguration of a police station at Wangeturi village located at the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtara border in the Etapalli taluka of Gadchiroli district on Monday, police said.

"It was proposed to open Police Station Wangeturi on the Chhattisgarh border in Etapalli Taluka today. When the Gatta Police parties along with C60 parties were going towards Wangeturi through Todgatta, agitators at Todgatta stopped them from going ahead," Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal said narrating the incident.

"Police parties were pushed by some 10-15 people out of which eight people have been detained by police. There has not been any use of force by police. The offence in this matter is being registered by Gadchiroli Police," he added.

The SP said that some local villagers complained to the police that they were being forced to sit for protest by Naxalites and naxal frontal organisations. The villagers also said that they want roads and mobile towers in the area, the SP added.

Neelotpal said that after the police assured the villagers that they would be given protection, the villagers removed the encroachment themselves.

The Gadchiroli Police appealed to people not to get instigated by Naxalites and to take the law into their own hands, he said. The police station is being opened in that area to end the naxal menace and make citizens live their lives without any fear or fervour, the SP said.

