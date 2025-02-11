Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after high drama over the "kidnapping" of ex-Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant's son, traced on a Bangkok-bound chartered flight which was diverted to Pune, the Sawant junior claimed he kept his "business trip" secret to avoid his family's wrath.

A police officer on Tuesday said the flight was asked to return to Pune airport on the instructions of the civil aviation department when it was flying over Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram) in the UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

During questioning, Rishiraj Tanaji Sawant claimed he decided to keep his Bangkok journey plans secret as he had recently travelled to Dubai on a business trip and feared opposition from his family members, the police officer told reporters.

"Rishiraj disclosed to police that a week ago he had visited Dubai. He feared that his family members wouldn't allow him to travel to Bangkok as he returned from Dubai recently. Rishiraj said he decided to travel to Bangkok without informing his family," the officer said.

Rishiraj told police that he was travelling to Bangkok on a business assignment, the officer added.

It all began after Pune Police received an anonymous call that Sawant's son Rishiraj, 32, was taken away by some unidentified persons on Monday.

Police swiftly registered a kidnapping case as panicked Tanaji Sawant rushed to the police commissioner's office for help.

The police officer said the investigation showed that Rishiraj had booked a chartered flight to Bangkok.

"The flight was asked to return to Pune International Airport on the instructions of the civil aviation department when it was flying over Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram) in the UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.

However, the swiftness with which Rishiraj's chartered flight was traced and made to return to Pune mid-air raised intriguing questions.

The recalled flight landed at the Pune International Airport around 8-8:30 PM on Monday.

"Rishiraj and his two friends who were onboard were not aware that the aircraft was heading back to Pune. They were purposely not informed by the cabin crew to avoid any dispute mid-air," the police officer said.

As the plane touched down in Pune, Rishiraj and his friends were met with a rude awakening, realising that their adventure had come to an abrupt and unexpected end.

When asked about the status of the kidnapping case, the officer said since no such crime had occurred, a C summary report would be filed. He said the police won't file a charge sheet.

A "C Summary Report" by the police refers to a document filed by an investigating officer, stating that after investigation, no cognisable offence was found to have been committed, essentially meaning the case is "neither true nor false" and should be closed.

Police sources had said Rishiraj paid Rs 78.50 lakh for booking the chartered flight for his "secret" trip to Bangkok.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, on Monday, said, "The police control room received a call around 4 pm in which an anonymous caller informed us that Rishiraj was taken away by some unidentified people. Accordingly, we swung into action and registered a kidnapping offence".

The investigation showed Rishiraj, along with his two friends, had booked a chartered plane for Bangkok.

"We tracked the flight and contacted the airline for the aircraft's return. The flight returned to Pune with three passengers, including Rishiraj," he had said.

While replying to a question, Tanaji Sawant, who was present at the police briefing, had denied any dispute with his son.

The former minister said he contacted the police after he came to know that his son had left for the airport with friends without informing the family.

Asked about the police machinery going into overdrive to trace his son and bring him back, the former minister maintained he was worried as a father.

Joint commissioner of police Sharma said police moved quickly and filed a kidnapping case as "things do not proceed in such cases unless an FIR is registered".

Tanaji Sawant was a Public Health Minister in the erstwhile Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government. He represents the Paranada assembly constituency in Dharashiv district.

