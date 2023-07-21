Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid incessant rainfall, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Anil Patil on Thursday said that 98 out of 178 people have been rescued so far and 12 have died adding that the rescue operations are still underway.

"Rescue operation is underway. Due to rain, it is getting difficult in carrying out the operation but we are on it. Till now 98 people out of 178 people have been rescued and 12 people have died. CM is also monitoring the situation. We have also made arrangements for the rescued people here", Minister Anil Patil said.

Meanwhile, All schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, the district administration instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, said officials on Thursday.

The district administration also instructed all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars of the district to remain alert and not leave the headquarters, said the DMO.

The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance.

Villages nearby coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide, it further said. (ANI)

