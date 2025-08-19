Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Authorities in Pune on Tuesday said a red alert will remain in place for the next two days in the Ghat areas as heavy rains continue to batter many parts of the city and the surrounding regions.

Several areas of Pune city are also under an orange alert.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi told ANI, "...There is a Red Alert in Ghat areas. In the city and other areas of Pune, there has been an Orange Alert for the past 2 days. In the coming two days too, there is a Red Alert in Ghat areas and an Orange Alert in city areas. The situation is under control right now," he said.

He further said that the release of water from Khadakwasla and Pawna dams has been "increased a little because the water from the catchment area is coming directly into the dam", and noted both dams are "more than 95% full."

"We are planning in such a manner that the timing of the release of water and rainfall in the city should not coincide. Otherwise, the chances of a flood situation rise. Currently, our solution is to release the water slowly... No accident as such has been noticed in any of the areas. No road is blocked due to water. Water should be released only in coordination with the Irrigation Department and other Departments. So that flood situation doesn't form in any area..." he added.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, advising private offices to allow employees to work from home except those in essential and emergency services.

The decision came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The BMC order stated that concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home depending on the nature of their work.

In a post on X, BMC wrote, "All government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, August 19, 2025. Private offices/establishments are requested to instruct their employees to work from home. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Additionally, continuous heavy rain is lashing Mumbai."

According to officials, parts of Mumbai received more than 250 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Between 8:30 AM on Monday and 8:30 AM on Tuesday, Vikhroli recorded 255.5 mm, Byculla 241 mm, Santacruz 238.2 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm, and Bandra 211 mm. Colaba received 110.4 mm, while Mahalaxmi saw 72.5 mm of rainfall.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a warning about severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai received 177 mm of rainfall in just 6-8 hours, prompting the CM to advise citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides.

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.

"In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall. Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," Fadnavis said. (ANI)

