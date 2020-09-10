Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,67,349.

According to a bulletin of Maharashtra Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 27,787 after 325 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.87 per cent.

As many as 13,906 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVD-19. The number of recovered persons stand at 6,86,462. The recovery rate in the state stands at 70.96 per cent.

There are 2,52,734 active COVID-19 cases in the state. At present 16,11,280 people are in home quarantine and 37,644 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

As many as 48,83,006 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state and the positivity rate stands at 19.81 per cent.

As per the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, as many as 2,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,60,744.

A total of 43 deaths were reported in Mumbai taking the death toll to 7,982. There are 25,659 active COVID-19 cases and 1,26,745 patients have been discharged after their recovery from COVID-19. (ANI)

