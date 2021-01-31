Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): As many as 2,585 new COViD-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,26,399, said the Maharashtra health department.

With fresh 1,670 discharges, the total number of recoveries goes to 19,29,005. The active number of cases stands at 45,071 till now.

Maharashtra reported 40 new deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 51,082.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,052 new Covid cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total number of Covid cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784.

In what is billed as the largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus in the country. (ANI)

