Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said the total count of cases has gone up to 19,09,951 and includes 54,891 active cases and 18,04,871 recoveries. The death count has gone up to 49,058.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a total of 2,89,204 positive cases, including 2,69,291 recoveries and 8,014 active cases. The death toll in the city stands at 11,045. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)