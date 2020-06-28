Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of recorded cases to 1,64,626 in the state, said Maharashtra Health Department.

A total of 156 deaths reported today, out of which 60 occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 from before that.

Also Read | Anandiben Patel Appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor in Addition to UP Charge by President Ram Nath Kovind.

There are 70,607 active cases in Maharashtra, as per the health department.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said that 1,300 cases have been reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 75,047 in the financial capital.

Also Read | Anandiben Patel Appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor In Addition to Existing UP Charge, Says Rashtrapati Bhavan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

A total of 23 patients succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll of Mumbai to 4,369.

A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2,245, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The death toll of Dharavi stands at 81.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)