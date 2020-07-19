Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,10,455.

"258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases include 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths," the State health department said.

Mumbai reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,01,224 and 5,711 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

