Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 3,670 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the caseload to 20,56,575, a health department official said.

The state also reported 36 new fatalities, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,451, he said.

Of new deaths, 19 were from the past 48 hours and 13 from the last one week, while four deaths had taken place even earlier, the official said.

A total of 2,422 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,72,475.

The state has 31,474 active cases now.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 95.91 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent.

Mumbai city reported 599 new cases and four deaths. The total count of cases in state capital went up to 3,12,902 and the death toll to 11,409.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,016 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,02,487 and the fatality count to 19,649.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,80,494 with a death count of 5,170.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,07,380 and deaths at 11,660.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,587 cases and 4,034 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 75,960 and death count at 2,014.

Latur division has reported 83,509 cases until now and 2,474 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 76,207 cases while 1,648 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,11,805 infections and 4,717 fatalities, the official informed.

As many as 55,635 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total of tests to 1,52,19,416.

As many as 1,68,087 people are in home quarantine while 1,789 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,56,575, New cases: 3,670, Death toll: 51,451, Discharged: 19,72,475, Active cases: 31,474, people tested so far: 1,52,19,416.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)