Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) With the addition of 154 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,63,197, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of two more persons the death toll in the district went up to 11,458. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,459 while the death toll is 3,279, an official from Palghar said.

