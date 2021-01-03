Nashik, Jan 3 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Sunday after their motorcycles were hit by a truck on Mumbai-Agra Highway in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased, identified as Siddhartha Bhalerao (22), Vaijnath Chavan (21) and Ashish Patole (19), are residents of Vile Parle in Mumbai and were on their way to Shirdi on two motorcycles when the accident happened, an official said.

"Their friend Anish Wakle (17) has suffered injuries. The accident took place near Lekhanagar in the city. The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him," the Ambad police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)