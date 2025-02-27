Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Days after a woman was raped at Swargate depot of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Pune, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered for an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state.

As per a release issued on Thursday, the minister has also instructed that all registered buses parked at bus stations and depots and vehicles seized by transport offices be removed by April 15.

Considering the rising number of female passengers, Minister Sarnaik emphasized the need to increase the number of female security guards at bus stations.

Additionally, he directed that a specific timeframe be set for removing unregistered buses from bus stand areas, with the process to be completed by April 15. He also called for the appointment of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer to the vacant post of Chief Security and Vigilance Officer in the State Transport Corporation.

A review meeting on the safety of female passengers at bus stands was held in the office of the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport). Sanjay Sethi, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department and Chairman of ST Corporation, Transport Commissioner and ST Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing (In-Charge) Vivek Bhimanwar, Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar, and other ST Corporation officials attended the meeting.

Minister Sarnaik stressed the need for an updated AI-based CCTV system at all ST bus stations and depots during the meeting. He also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in new buses and expedited the process of fitting GPS systems in buses.

To enhance security, he instructed that local police patrols at bus stands be increased. He also emphasized that the depot manager, as the depot's guardian, should reside on-site to ensure round-the-clock supervision.

Further, he mandated that every ST employee working at bus stands must carry an identity card to prevent fraudsters from impersonating staff and deceiving passengers.

The minister also emphasized that every bus arriving at a station or depot should be registered with the security guard, and drivers should ensure that buses are properly locked before leaving them at the depot. He directed security guards to monitor suspicious individuals at bus stations and take necessary action against them.

Additionally, Sarnaik stressed that there should be no compromise on cleanliness at bus stands. He instructed officials to ensure quality facilities for passengers, including well-maintained and spacious toilets for women. He also ordered periodic cleanliness reviews by senior ST officials, added the release. (ANI)

