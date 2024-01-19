Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a house located near the Gourkhede Complex in the Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday, officials said.

The deceased children were identified as 7-year-old Devas and 2-year-old Prabhas, according to Nagpur Police.

Fire tenders and a police team reached the spot after getting word of the fire,

There was no official word on whether the dousing operation was ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

