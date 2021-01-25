Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Two men wanted for cheating jewellers in Indore were arrested from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused Narendra Singh alias Dashrath Singh Rajpurohit (28) and Vijay Singh Solanki (35) used to seek loans in lakhs from small jewellers "for expansion of business" by posing as renowned jewellers over phone, senior officers said.

The were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act by the hi-tech cyber cell in Indore.

Police also seized a car, six mobile phone handsets, a debit card, and a handbook on jewellers from the accused on Saturday, he said.

Explaining the modus operandi adopted by the accused, officers said the duo used to contact small jewellers by impersonating famous big jewellers over phone and seek urgent loan for expanding business.

"After receiving money, they used to switch off their mobile phones," they added.

A team of high-tech crime cell of Indore Cyber arrived in Vashi on Sunday to take custody of the accused duo, the officers said.

