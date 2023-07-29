Gondia, Jul 29 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in a river in a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday, an official said.

The boys from Mundipaar village in Gondia tehsil had taken goats to graze around 12 pm and ventured into the river to clean up, he said.

Aryan Shalikram Shahare (15) and Gangadhar Bhivaji Bharne (14) got swept away due to strong currents of the river, the official said.

A search and rescue team reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local fishermen, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)