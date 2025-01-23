Nalasopara/ Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation on Thursday, demolished 34 illegal buildings. Following court orders from the Bombay High Court, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation is conducting a drive to demolish unauthorised buildings constructed on the land reserved for a dumping ground and STP plant, in Agrawal Nagari, Nalasopara.

In light of the upcoming demolition, more than 400 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security.

The demolition action has affected over 1,000 families who have been living in these buildings for several years, leaving them without homes and forcing them to face an uncertain future. Many of these residents had settled in the area years ago, building their lives and communities within these structures. Despite this, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation issued a notice to all residents, instructing them to vacate the premises by January 22, 2025.

The illegal constructions, located in Laxmi Nagar, Agarwal Nagari, Nalasopara East, were built on land reserved for a dumping ground and an STP plant.

The Bombay High Court had earlier declared these 41 buildings illegal, and the demolition of seven of them had already been carried out. As per the court's order, the demolition will take place over several days - January 23, 24, 27, and 28.

Mohan Sankhe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vasai Virar City Corporation, said "There are 34 buildings here, comprising 21 flats, with many people living in them. This land is reserved for a dumping yard, which is why the demolition action is underway and will continue."

Earlier on January 8, in Pune's Wakad and Dange Chowk areas, the anti-encroachment was carried out.

A team from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing unauthorised constructions in the Wakad and Dange Chowk areas. (ANI)

