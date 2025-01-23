Mumbai, January 23: Pune has reported 59 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, with 12 individuals requiring ventilator support. The situation has raised concerns as hospitals in the region, particularly those in the Sinhagad area, have been reporting increasing cases to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The 59 GBS patients in Pune span various age groups, with 11 children in the 0-9 age range and 12 teenagers aged 10-19. Seven patients fall within the 20-29 age group, while eight individuals each are in the 30-39 and 40-49 age ranges. Additionally, five patients are aged 50-59, seven are in the 60-69 group, and one person is between 70-80 years old. Of the total cases, 38 are men and 21 are women, all of whom are being treated in different hospitals. What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome? From Symptoms to Causes, Here is Everything You Need to Know About The Autoimmune Neurological Disorder.

Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni), a known trigger of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), is linked to contaminated food or water and can cause an immune response that attacks the body's nerves, leading to paralysis. The bacteria, which thrive in the gastrointestinal tracts of animals, contaminate the environment through faecal matter and can survive in water bodies like rivers and lakes for extended periods, reported TOI. What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know All About Rare Neurological Disorder As Pune Reports 26 Cases Within a Week.

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Its Symptoms?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. It often begins with tingling or weakness in the feet and hands, which can spread to the rest of the body. Symptoms may include muscle weakness, loss of reflexes, and difficulty breathing. If left untreated, GBS can progress quickly and may require ventilator support. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for recovery.

