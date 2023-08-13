Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old worker was killed when iron bars from an under-construction building fell on him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari police station area around 11.30 am on Saturday, an official said.

Naeem Sheikh Jodul Sheikh, a native of Jharkhand, was pulling a pillar with a rope when iron bars from the side pillar fell on him, he said.

Sheikh sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a hospital, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

