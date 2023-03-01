Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.

"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 32 Flapshell Turtles Rescued in Bijnor, Two Arrested Under Wildlife Protection Act.

The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Umesh Pal Murder Case: Prayagraj Police Raid Lucknow Residence of Atiq Ahmed, Seize Two Luxury Cars.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)