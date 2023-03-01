Bijnor, March 1: Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in wildlife trafficking from Bijnor's Mandawar area.

The two were caught with 32 Indian flapshell turtles, a protected species under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The rescued turtles were later released in the Ganga river. The accused were identified as Monu Kumar and Sundar Pal from Muzaffarnagar district. A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

