Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Mani Bhavan, the home of Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai, is experiencing vibrations due to the ongoing work to raze a nearby building in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Mani Bhavan, which was Mahatma Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters for about 17 years from 1917 to 1934, is the grade-I heritage structure situated in the Gamdevi area.

Meghshyam Aajgaonkar, executive secretary of Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, told PTI that they have written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other authorities about the possible danger to the 107-year-old structure.

He said vibrations are felt inside Mani Bhavan as the work to demolish nearby Laburnum House is underway. The old building is being razed to pave the way for the construction of a high rise.

Aajgaonkar said until now Mani Bhavan hasn't sustained any damage due to the vibrations and tremors.

He expressed apprehension about damage to the heritage and historic structure once the digging work will start for laying the foundation for the upcoming building using big machines.

“The foundation work (of Laburnum house) is yet to begin, but severe vibrations are felt on the entire road. All the neighbouring buildings, including Mani Bhavan, are in danger,” Aajgaonkar said, adding that noise level has also gone up in the area.

The 107-year-old Mani Bhavan is one of the important monuments and a tourist attraction in Mumbai.

Aajgaonkar claimed multiple complaints were submitted to the D ward office of the Mumbai civic body and at the local police station, but no action was taken.

"We have now written to CM Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top authorities," he said.

He said hundreds of followers of Mahatma Gandhi as well as tourists from all over the world visit Mani Bhavan.

"In the perspective of the world, this is a very important building, but sadly, our people don't value it and therefore such things happen,'' Aajgaonkar rued.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal did not respond to the query on the complaints of Mani Bhavan.

