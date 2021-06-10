Jalna, Jun 10 (PTI) Two Gujarat-based traders have been arrested by Jalna police in Maharashtra for allegedly duping a local businesswoman of Rs 46 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Piyush Solanki and his brother Pratik Solanki, both residents Ahmedabad.

Inspector Devidas Shelke said the complainant woman, who runs a solar equipment service centre here, had purchased solar panels from the accused in the past.

She recently placed a fresh order and paid Rs 46 lakh in advance, but the accused allegedly failed to supply the goods.

After she lodged a complaint of cheating, a police team arrested the duo from Ahmedabad. Another accused, a woman, managed to escape.

A local court remanded the two men in police custody for five days. Further probe is on, said inspector Shelke.

