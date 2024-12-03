Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai's Azad Maidan to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

Several leaders including BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, visted the sports ground. The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders and several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

While visiting Azad Maidaan, Gulab Rao Patil, Shiv sena leader said, "People from all the party (Mahayuti) have come to see the preparations..."

There have been a lot of speculations as to who will head the Maharashtra Government after the Mahayuti alliance won the elections in Maharashtara.

"...Oath taking ceremony will be held in a grand way. We will get to know today evening (if Eknath Shinde will be part of the govt)... We (Shiv Sena) will have a meeting today evening, said Shiv Sena Leader and MLA Jamner, Sanjay Shirsat.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan who also visited the sports ground, reiterated on BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's call that there will be a BJP Legislative Assembly members meeting to decide who will be the CM. He said, "There will be a good program going to be held here on December 5...Tomorrow, BJP legislative assembly members meeting is going to be held, to decide who will be the CM..."

Mungantiwar speaking to ANI said, "The meeting will take place to choose our legislative leader. The representatives come from the centre with the names. After choosing the names, the announcement will be made officially. The announcement will be made ahead of the oath ceremony..."

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

