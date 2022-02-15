Udhagamandalam (TN), Feb 15 (PTI) The Mahila court here on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year old differently abled man to undergo imprisonment for 38 years for sexually torturing a four-year old girl, some three years ago.

The prosecution case was that Abbas, a daily wage worker in Gudalur area in Nilgiris district, had given sexual torture to the girl and the parents had lodged a complaint with All Women Police station.

After inquiry, Abbas was arrested under POCSO Act on January 10, 2019.

The case was heard by the Mahila Court and delivering the judgement, Chief Judicial Magistrate, C Sanjai Baba sentenced Abbas to undergo imprisonment for 38 years and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

