Pithoragarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the main accused in the murder of Kamlesh Danu, who was stabbed to death in the border town of Dharchula in Uttarakhand earlier this month, an official said.

The accused, identified as Chandu Khair, was apprehended from a village near Tanakpur in Champawat district with the help of Special Operations Group, she said.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station, Says 'Privilege To Be Amongst Few To See Earth From This Vantage Point' (Watch Video).

According to Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, Khair had been on the run since Danu's murder.

Twenty three-year-old Kamlesh Danu was stabbed to death in Dharchula on June 7. His body was recovered later with multiple wounds. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

An FIR was registered under Section 103(1)(3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by Danu's father against the accused on June 8.

"We have arrested the main accused, Chandu Khair, with the help of CCTV footage. Two other accused in the case -- Sachin Nabiyal and Ramesh Raipa -- will also be arrested soon," SP Yadav said.

"The accused had fled to Nepal to evade arrest after the crime. They seem to have returned to India after they ran out of money, " she said, adding that Indian officials have talked to their Nepal counterparts to help nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)