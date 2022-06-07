Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday claimed that there was a grave threat to jailed leader Bikram Singh Majithia's life and that he was likely to be implicated in a "false" case at the behest of ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who holds the additional charge of Prisons.

The former minister's wife and SAD legislator Ganieve Kaur has written in this connection to the state police chief with a copy marked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read | Chennai: Lake Water Turns Pink After Methane Contamination in Perungudi, Locals Demand Action.

Citing the threat, Akali leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema demanded the government to immediately remove Sidhu, the anti-drug special task force chief, from the additional charge of Prisons.

Majithia is lodged in Patiala jail in connection with a drug case.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Cumulative Number of Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in India Crosses 194.41 Crore, Says Health Ministry.

The SAD leaders claimed that Majithia's family members have grave apprehensions that the IPS officer would "misuse" his official position to implicate the former minister in another case.

They said that there was animosity between the families of Majithia and Sidhu and that the officer was looking to settle scores.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state. The report was filed by Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)