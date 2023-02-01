Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Here is a list of major avalanches to hit various parts of Kashmir since 2010:

1. February 8, 2010: 17 soldiers killed in army camp in Gulmarg.

2. February 25, 2012: 16 soldiers killed in army camp in Gurez.

3. January 25-27, 2017: Multiple avalanches hit Gurez and Sonamarg areas; 20, including several soldiers, killed.

4. December 5, 2019: Four soldiers killed in army camp in Gurez.

5. January 14, 2020: Multiple avalanches kill 11 soldiers in Nowgam and Macchil sectors of Kupwara district.

6. January 12, 2023: Avalanche hits a work site at Sonamarg-Zojila, two labourers killed.

