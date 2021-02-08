Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in the heart of Guwahati in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Eight fire tenders doused the blaze after fire- fighting operations that went on for more than eight hours, they said.

No person was injured in the incident at the upscale Central Mall, located on the arterial GS Road, a senior official of the Fire and Emergency Services told PTI.

"We got the information around 5 am. Immediately our men started their job with the help of eight fire tenders. The fire started at a bar on the first floor of the mall. We could finally complete the job around 1.30 pm," the official said.

The alcohol stock of the bar caught fire, which is doubted to be started from the electrical panel of the outlet, he added.

Additional Director General of Police-cum-Director of Fire and Emergency Services YK Gautam also rushed to the spot and supervised the entire operations, which involved some of the "most modern" equipment procured recently, the official said.

