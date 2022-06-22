Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Major fire broke out on Wednesday in the furniture market here which borders Punjab's Mohali, fire department officials said.

They said that furniture and other goods of several shops were gutted in the fire which broke out late afternoon.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shoots Father, Brother to Death Over Property Dispute in Azamgarh.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be known, officials said.

Chaos reigned in the Sector 53 furniture market after the fire broke out there, with shopkeepers and their workers rushing to rescue their goods and putting them outside on the road.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Address Highlights: Maharashtra CM Says ‘Will Resign As Chief Minister if Even One MLA Against Me, Ready to Quit As Shiv Sena Party Leader Too’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)