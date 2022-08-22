New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Major General Praveen Chhabra was appointed Inspector General (Operations) in the National Security Guard (NSG) on Monday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The NSG is the country's elite counter-terrorism force.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Major General Chhabra, on deputation basis, for a period of two years and six months from the date of taking over the charge of the post, or until further orders, it said.

