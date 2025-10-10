New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Centre has granted a patent to the Indian Army's 'Vidyut Rakshak', an integrated generator monitoring, protection and control system, developed by Major Rajprasad RS.

According to an X post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army, the 'Vidyut Rakshak' enables the integrated monitoring, protection, and control of multiple generators and power systems, which are agnostic of type, make, rating, or vintage.

The ADG PI wrote, "Indian Army achieved yet another milestone with a Patent granted for the in-house innovation 'Vidyut Rakshak', developed by Major Rajprasad RS. This indigenous innovation enables integrated monitoring, protection and control of multiple generators and power systems which are agnostic of type, make, rating or vintage, thereby optimising resources and enhancing operational efficiency."

Echoing the Centre's vision of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the ADG PI added, "Vidyut Rakshak is being widely employed in the Indian Army, particularly in remote and high-altitude areas, reinforcing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

According to the patent certificate, the patent has been granted for a term of 20 years from June 13, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The Indian Army shared a video announcing the patent, which mentioned the following features of the innovation: "Modular, compact and light weight; real-time monitoring of electrical and mechanical parameters; prediction and prevention of electrical and mechanical faults; user-friendly GUI dashboard and automation of the present system of manual operation."

Earlier in June 2025, Indian Army Officer Major Rajprasad RS from the Corps of Engineers received the 'NSG Counter IED Innovator Award' from Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

The award was given to the officer during the National Security Guard Seminar held in New Delhi for two of his innovations, "Agniastra- Multi Target Portable Remote Detonation System" and "Shatrunash- Handheld EMP Gun."

Three innovations developed by Major Ramprasad have already been inducted into the Indian Army. (ANI)

