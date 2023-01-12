Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said it is a matter of pride that some G20 meetings are proposed to be held in Gurugram and directed officials to make all arrangements for its success.

Khattar held a high-level meeting with senior officials in New Delhi in this regard.

During the meeting, the CM said it is a matter of pride for Haryana as some meetings of the G20 are proposed to be held in Gurugram.

He directed officials to make all arrangements for its success.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

The CM directed officials to appoint a liaison officer for the convenience of the delegation of G20 member countries.

Khattar stressed the need to ensure adequate security arrangements at the venue of the proposed meetings and the area around it.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also instructed officials to earmark hospitals near the venue to deal with any emergency.

The CM asked officials of the Heritage and Tourism department as well as Information, Public Relations and Languages department to make special arrangements to introduce the state's culture and heritage to the delegations arriving from different countries.

"A 'Haryana theme corner' should also be set up at the venue, where information related to the state's development is available to the delegations along with glimpses of the cultural heritage," he added.

He said the famous Surajkund Craft Mela is also going to be organized in the near future and the representatives of G20 member countries will also be invited for it.

"Through the Surajkund Mela, all the guests will get to see the richness and diversity of artworks, handlooms, handicrafts and cultural fabric; not only from Haryana but also of artists from India and abroad. Non-governmental organizations can also be involved in this work," he said.

It was apprised by the officials in the meeting that a special task force headed by the Haryana Director General of Police has been constituted for security arrangements for the G20 meetings.

Additional DGP (Law and Order), ADGP CID, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram and Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram are the members of this task force, officials informed at the meeting.

A Protocol Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, Delhi and Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana, representative of Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram are the members of this committee.

To showcase the cultural heritage of Haryana, a cultural committee has been constituted comprising Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Director of Arts and Culture Department and Additional Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, it said.

Also, a Logistics and Transport Committee has also been formed for logistic support during the conduct of the meetings and events.

During the meeting, secretary, DoPT from the central government, S Radha Chauhan and her team, Chief Principal Secretary to the chief minister, D S Dhesi, Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal among others were present.

