New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) CBI Director Praveen Sood on Wednesday underlined the need for making learning a continuous habit so that officers of the agency stay a notch ahead in their challenging task.

Sood made the remarks while addressing a gathering on the occasion of 29th Raising Day of CBI Academy in Ghaziabad.

The CBI chief also lauded the strides made by the academy during its 28 years of existence, a spokesperson of the agency said.

"The CBI Academy imparted training to more than 5,000 officers of various law enforcement agencies of India and abroad through around 90 courses conducted in online/offline mode on several topics during 2023," the spokesperson said.

He said the academy became the 10th member of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network and was also accredited as “Ati Uttam” under the Capacity Building Commission National Standards which is the maiden accreditation for any institute in India.

The event was also attended by CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, additional directors Sampat Meena and Manoj Shashidhar, along with officials of local administration including Ajay Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad and Rakesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The CBI Academy was founded on January 10, 1996 and has emerged as a centre of excellence in training CBI officers, state police officers and the officers of public sector undertakings in the areas of investigation, prosecution and vigilance, the spokesperson said.

Apart from training its directly recruited officers at various ranks from constables to DSPs, the academy also trains senior officers who join CBI on deputation, law officers and other ministerial staff.

"Besides, it also conducts various In-Service Courses for its own officers and also for officers from other government departments/ PSUs etc. As part of its global footprints, the Academy conducts foreign courses for officers of various countries under ITEC & e-ITEC Scheme," the spokesperson said. ABS

