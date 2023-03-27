Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Punjab Minister Aman Arora on Monday asked officials of the Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training department to work more vigorously to make youth skilful to cater to the needs of the industry.

Chairing a meeting here after assuming the charge as minister of Employment Generation and Training, Arora emphasised that skilful youth should be readily available to bridge the gap between industry requirements and skilled manpower.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Was Arrested from Near Kyathasandra Toll Plaza in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He also asked the officials to come out with a comprehensive plan to impart training in the fields, which is in demand and has a high rate of employability, so that the youth won't have to face hardships in getting a job.

According to an official statement, secretary of the Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Kumar Rahul and director of Employment Generation Deepti Uppal apprised the minister that 1,21,335 candidates have been facilitated by organising 2,003 placement camps for private sector jobs.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped Multiple Times by Father's Friend in Ludhiana, Accused Arrested.

As many as 32,383 candidates have been imparted skill training and 799 camps organised in which 80,329 candidates have been trained for self-employment.

Uppal said that five multi-skill development centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, are already imparting training in different courses to youth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)