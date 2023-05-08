New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his anguish over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala, saying that he was "distraught" by the news.

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 18 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. I appeal to Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party also expressed grief on the loss of lives in the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tourist boat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. We express our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. We also extend our sincere wishes for the swift recovery of those who were injured," stated the Twitter handle of the party.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

