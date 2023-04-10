Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): A Special NIA court on Monday issued a bailable warrant of Rs10,000 against an ATS officer for repeatedly not appearing to record his statement in the Malegaon 2008 Blasts case trial.

The said officer was part of the initial investigation team of the ATS and had recorded statements of several witnesses of the case.

Court has ordered him to remain present in the court to record his statement on May 2.

Previously in March, the Supreme Court rejected Lt Col Prasad Purohit's petition challenging the Bombay High Court order dismissing his petition seeking to discharge him in the Malegaon 2008 blast case on the grounds of lack of sanction under section 197(2) of the CrPC from the Indian Army to prosecute him in the case.

The top court had noted that the challenge here is to the order of the High Court whereby it was observed that sanction is not needed under section 197(2) of the Cr.P.C. for the prosecution of the petitioner as his impugned conduct does not pertain to any of his official duties.

"Having noted the basis of the impugned judgment, we see no reason to interfere with the same and accordingly, the Special Leave Petition is not entertained," the court had said.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others were injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city in Nashik town.

On October 23, 2008, the Maharashtra ATS made its first arrest in connection to the case by apprehending BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Later, other accused including Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahilkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi were also caught.

On January 20, 2009, the ATS filed a charge sheet in the case after completing its investigation.

In April 2011, the central government transferred the investigation into the case to the NIA. (ANI)

