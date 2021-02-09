Lalgarh (WB), Feb 9 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should atone for the "misrule and misgovernance" of her regime as the days of TMC ministry are numbered.

Claiming that the people of Bengal will reject TMC's politics of "polarisation, autocracy, corruption and cut- money" in the polls, Nadda said natives of the state are waiting to teach an apt lesson to the Trinamool Congress leadership for their decade-long "anarchic rule".

Nadda flagged off third phase of "Parivartan Yatra" from Lalgarh in Jhargram district.

"The TMC's politics of polarisation, autocracy, corruption and cut-money breed corruption. Mamata Ji, the people of Bengal will not forgive you and teach you an apt lesson.

"They will show you the doors and bring in the government that works for the people of Bengal," Nadda said here.

"Mamata Ji days of your government are numbered. You have done nothing in terms of development in the last ten years. You and your party should start atonement for the misrule of TMC dispensation," he said.

Coming to defence of deserters from the TMC, Nadda said leaders like Suvendu Adhikari have understood that there is no place for "Maa, Maati or Manush" (Mother,land and people) in the TMC's scheme of things.

Adhikari had recently switched over to the saffron camp.

"Suvendu Adhikari knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is dedicatedly working for welfare and protection of all the three.

"Mamata Ji is only falsely posing that she is working for fulfilment of the three promises and is creating hurdles in the developmental work," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)