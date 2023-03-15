Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked actor-turned-MP Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, to be the new brand ambassador of the state's tourism department.

Noting that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the incumbent brand ambassador of the state's tourism sector, remains "busy", Banerjee requested the 40-year-old actor to take up the responsibility.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Getting Killed Over Illicit Relationship, 'Drunk' Airforce Sergeant Shoots Friend Dead in Unnao.

Khan had accepted Banerjee's proposal to become West Bengal's brand ambassador in 2012.

"We have Shah Rukh (Khan). He also made a video, but he is usually very busy. Dev you will do a bit of work as the brand ambassador for the tourism department. I will ask the tourism department to make him the new ambassador. Let (film director) Goutam Ghose prepare a video (on tourism), and Dev, along with others, will promote it," Banerjee, who chaired the Industrial Promotional Board (IPB) meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar during the day, stated.

Also Read | H3N2 Scare: No Holidays for Schools in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Dev, surprised by the request, said that he was privileged to have been chosen for the role.

"I was quite surprised when the proposal came my way. I am elated by this decision, and will try to perform to the best of my abilities," the TMC Lok Sabha member from Ghatal in Paschim Midnapore district said.

Notably, Bengal, earlier this month, bagged the International Travel Award 2023 from the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA), having been adjudged the 'Best Destination for Culture'.

State tourism department's principal secretary, Nandini Chakravorty, who received the award in Berlin on behalf of Bengal, was present at Wednesday's meeting.

Chakravorty presented the memento to Banerjee on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)