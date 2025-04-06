Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings to all on Sunday, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. She appealed to everyone to "uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all."

Posting her wishes on X, she wrote, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success in a peaceful manner."

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1908686097887920485

With the rest of the country, West Bengal too gears up for grand Ram Navami today amid tight security. With Bharatiya Janata Party leaders alleging earlier that officials had denied permission to hold processions, the Calcutta High Court has passed an order to ensure a peaceful celebration in Howrah.

"We have to get permission from the court to participate in any program in Bengal. The government and police here do not give us permission. Ram Navami's procession will be conducted according to the Hindu community's rituals," said BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

A large number of devotees have thronged to temples in Howrah amid tight security.

Earlier on Saturday, Jadavpur University students also alleged that they were denied permission to hold a procession.

Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University, told ANI that a group of students submitted a formal request on March 28 seeking permission to organise Ram Navami celebrations. He claimed they received a written response from the university denying the request, stating that it could not be approved in the absence of the Vice Chancellor.

"On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); today, we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent," he said.

However, markets and streets in Kolkata are decked up with flags and posters in Howrah for the celebrations. (ANI)

