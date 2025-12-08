Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "anti-Hindu" after she skipped the mass recital of the Bhagavad Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground.

Over 5 lakh people participated in a mass recital of the holy Bhagwat Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is anti-Hindu. Those who were on the stage, including Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Sadhvi Ritambhara, were they carrying BJP flags? We were reciting the Bhagavad Gita from the field. We went there as Hindus, not as BJP leader. No BJP leader was on the dias. She opposes the Ram Mandir. She calls Mahakumbh a 'Mrityukumbh'. She is not a Hindu."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the mass recital of the Bhagwat Gita was a BJP event.

"How can I attend a BJP programme? If it had been impartial, I would certainly have gone. But how can I attend a BJP event? I belong to another party, and I have a different ideology. I respect all religions and all communities, but where the BJP is directly involved, how can I go? They say they dislike Netaji and do not accept Gandhiji, so how can I attend their event? I have not received such teachings from the soil of Bengal. Those who disrespect Bengal and are Bangla-birodhi, I cannot stand with them," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

The mass recital was organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad at Brigade Parade Ground in the state capital.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh hailed the mass recital, saying that the event shows the "mass awakening of Hindus."

"This is the result of the mass awakening of Hindus. Last time it was organized in Siliguri where 1 lakh people participated... Bengal also wants this recital because Hindutva is in danger... Gita is the best medium to unite everyone," Ghosh told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar served food to devotees ahead of the mass Gita recitation programme.

Highlighting the text as being the "most sacred grant of Hindus", Padma Shri awardee Kartik Maharaj, also known as Pradiptananda Maharaj, said, "Bhagavad Gita is the most sacred 'granth' of Hindus...Bhagavad Gita unites all the Hindus...This is a part of the attempt to unite all the Hindus...Saints from across the nation will participate in this programme." (ANI)

