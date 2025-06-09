North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): BJP MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is providing protection to Jamaat Hefazat, extremists and the anti-India forces.

He participated in the Tiranga Yatra on Sunday to honour the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

Suvendu Adhikari said, "Tiranga Yatra is going on in every corner of West Bengal. Nearly 15 to 20,000 are with us. We are doing a rally at the Bangladesh border. Mamata Banerjee is playing politics of appeasement. Police is more active on Holi, Diwali and Ram Navami. Police does not do anything to uphold the law and decisions of SC and HC. All the anti-India forces are being given protection. Earlier, the CPM used to give protection, now Mamata Banerjee is giving it openly. Mamata Banerjee is providing protection to Jamaat Hefazat, extremists and all the anti-India forces."

He further said the Hindu society would show its strength in the upcoming Jagannath Rath Yatra.

A few months ago, Assam Police nabbed extremist Ansarullah Bangla who was not caught by Bengal police," he added.

In post on X, Suvendu Adhikari shared, "Today, I was deeply honoured to join thousands of proud nationalists in the grand Tiranga Yatra at Bongaon Dakshin Assembly constituency, celebrating the resounding success of Operation Sindoor. This historic Military operation showcases the unmatched courage and valour of our Indian Armed Forces - Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy, who have made the nation proud with their unwavering commitment to our security."

He said that the Tiranga Yatra is a tribute to their sacrifices and a reflection of collective pride in Bharat's strength and unity. "As we waved the Tricolour high, the spirit of patriotism echoed through the streets, uniting us all in gratitude and resolve to build a stronger and safer India," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)